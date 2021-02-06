Local Travel Professional Karan Morrow Kicks Off Assuage International Inaugural IGTV Travel Talk Series

Atlanta, GA : Karan Morrow, owner and travel advisor with Where2Next? Travel, LLC (www.where2nexttravel.co), recently interviewed with Assuage’s Co-Founder and CEO Amelia Gunderson-Herman in the launch episode of their weekly Travel Talk series, where each month Assuage will speak with a different expert from the travel industry. With the series’ aim to both inform and excite, Morrow and Gunderson-Herman discussed the role of the travel advisor, trends, changes, the future of travel planning and more. View the interview at https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKylMvAjPph/?igshid=1rcgmg7vuz8lp.

Morrow has worked as a travel advisor for thirteen (13) years, specializing in private, custom luxury individual and small group travel. Morrow is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), Travel Professionals of Color (TPOC) and the Association of Black Travel Professionals (ABTP). Morrow holds certifications as a Scootaround Certified Blue Star Advisor and Special Needs Group Accessible Travel Advocate™. Morrow’s clients have been on travel experiences from the California wineries to the St. Petersburg Winter Palace and many places in between.

“Being able to speak to a global audience about how the travel industry is changing and pivoting from my frame of reference as an experienced travel professional was a wonderful privilege,” said Morrow. “My overall goal was to let travelers know that their best time investment when planning their travel, whether now or in the future, is to use a professional travel advisor. We have the knowledge, expertise and advocacy in place to assist travelers, and are savers of their valuable time and travel spend.”

To book a vacation, contact Morrow at 470-480-9007 or info@where2nexttravel.co. For more information about Assuage International’s seat cover products, email hello@assuagetravel.com.