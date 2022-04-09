Lock the box with your wished books – Bookfair in Indore starting from 8th April 2022

Indore, April 2022: Bookchor.com is handing over the keys to reader’s happy place with the latest edition of LockTheBox Reloaded, Indore the most loved BookFair event across the country to be held at the Basketball Complex from April 8th to April 17th Bookchor.com is a startup founded by Meenal Sharma & Vidyut Sharma back in 2016 with the evident aim of increasing readership in India by providing books at the most affordable price. This is a unique concept of spreading readership across the country where you don’t need to pay for individual books, you just pay for a box and carry home all the books you can fit in it.

“We have launched our offline event called LockTheBox. Here you can buy everything that fits in a box! Offering three boxes of different sizes, fit as many books as you can in one of three options. We invite you to the next edition of LockTheBox Reloaded, with more books and more choices”. Vidyut Sharma Co-Founder of Bookchor.com

The event is scaled times as before we were managing about 2 lac books but in the Reloaded edition we try to display about 1 Million books in 10 days. Every day we replenish the books so that readers can get the best of the content available in the market.

The Event will be having books in various genres like fiction, Non-Fiction, Thrillers, Romance, Rare Classics, Books for teenagers, and Children’s books in English and Hindi language. There will be books from Indian authors and best-selling authors across the globe.

Interestingly, Rohit Dawesar, an author from Indore whose debut novel was The Stupid Somebody evolved into a bestselling novel by him. Also, he will be there to attend the event. Rohit is immensely popular for his Nano tales, short stories, and poems that he posts on his social media and his website.

Excited about the event, Rohit says, ” I am excited to attend this year’s BookFair event. It’s always a pleasure to be surrounded with so many books as I am an avid reader and I love reading books of various genres.”

The event was met with an encouraging response in other cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Bookchor hopes to have a tremendous response in Indore too.

3 kinds of boxes will be available at the event named after heroes from Greek mythology. The Odysseus box, Perseus Box, and the biggest and mightiest box – Hercules box.

To further help readers can reshelve and sell their used books at this event. The process is pretty simple by just downloading their selling App called “DUMP”. Readers encash their books at the event.