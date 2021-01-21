Lockdown leads to increasing demand from UK homeowners looking for affordable extra space

LOCKDOWN has led UK homeowners to seek out simple, affordable, sustainable solutions to give them extra home space in 2021.

YouKube, a UK company producing state-of-the-art garden rooms for use as work-from-home offices or extra living space, have seen a surge in interest since the latest lockdown started.

The Covid pandemic had already prompted pressure on space, with parents and children juggling the pressures of working from home with home schooling, as well as trying to find room for their leisure activities.

Now that the latest lockdown is hitting home, YouKube has been receiving inquiries from all over the UK for its simple, affordable, sustainable solution.

YouKube can be adapted to suit a homeowner’s needs as an office, children’s playroom, gym, studio, sauna, relaxation room, or other use at a fraction of the cost of adding an extension to a house, and usually doesn’t need planning permission.

Eddie Black, managing director of proven solutions business Eco, and Darren Cardwell, managing director of lifts design experts Axess 2, run Eco Axess which designs and manufactures YouKube from bases in Scotland and Lancashire.

Eddie said: “We have seen a big increase in inquiries for YouKube since the latest lockdown started.

“People are saying they were willing to put up with the multiple, and often conflicting, demands on their home space for a limited period in 2020.

“But now that we are into 2021 and back in lockdown many are saying they need to find a sustainable way to gain extra home space.

“YouKube provides them with a simple and affordable solution and it’s proving an extremely popular option.”

Darren said the UK credentials of YouKube are also appealing to customers – with no post-Brexit delays in manufacture and supply of the stylish Eco Axess products.

Darren said: “With YouKube being 100 per cent designed and manufactured in the UK there are no concerns about any delay in supply.

“All the work is carried out at Eco Axess bases in Scotland and England so we have no issues with any borders. It’s a purely UK product which is something which is appealing to consumers as well.

“It is giving the customer that trust and certainty and taking all the worry away from them.

“They know the price they are quoted is the price they pay, and they know that the product will be delivered to the agreed timescale.

“We have people contacting us wanting them for a range of uses and we are only too happy to help provide what the customer wants.

“We can provide a bespoke fit out. They offer so much versatility, the applications are endless.

“They might want an extra work-at-home space; an extra space for the children, or a relaxation space to get some work-life balance back into their lives if their homes feel as if they have become too much like an office or a home-school environment. It’s such a flexible space, it’s entirely up to the consumer what they want to use it for.

“YouKube provides them with that simple, one-stop shop solution, whatever their requirement.”

To find out more about YouKube visit www.youkube.co.uk or phone 01200 403060.