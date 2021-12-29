LOCL Colive & Work organized a ‘Meet & Greet’ event for HCG’s Kashmir to Kanyakumari Cycling Expedition

LOCL Colive & Work, a co-living and co-working company hosted a ‘Meet & Greet’ event for Hyderabad Cyclists Group (HCG) that was organized for HCG’s Kashmir to Kanyakumari cycling expedition team at LOCL’s Bellandur campus.

LOCL is the hospitality partner for the HCG’s cycling expedition. Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a team of 13 cyclists from HCG embarked on a 22-day cycling expedition from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. After completing around 3000 km of the total 3700 km trip, the cyclists were hosted at LOCL’s facility based in Bellandur, Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, the spokesperson from LOCL, said, “The cycling expedition by HCG from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is like a pilgrimage for passionate cyclists. It is a spirited journey where they are on a mission to promote cycling for a healthier India. We were delighted to host the team at our Bangalore facility. At LOCL, we aim at giving our guests a personalized, comfortable yet authentic living experience. We look forward to hosting more such events.”

Providing a wholesome co-living and working experience, LOCL Colive & Work is owned by Curated Living Solutions. The brand has co-living spaces in Bangalore and Pune. With top-notch housekeeping services, smart interiors, delicious meals, and comfortable living facilities, LOCL offers a home-like living experience for all guests.