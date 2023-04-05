Loco Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Exciting New Interactive Features and Fresh Content by India’s Top Streamers

Bangalore, 5th April, 2023: Loco, the world’s leading independent esports and live streaming platform, is celebrating its 3-year anniversary with a week long #LocoLevel3 campaign. During this campaign, Loco will be hosting a jam-packed week of exciting product releases and exhilarating content. These include new fan quests, interactive confetti feature, fan-requested sticker packs, 3x rewards on the platform, making this milestone a truly unforgettable experience for its 55+ million users.

In the last 3 years, Loco has witnessed 7x DAU growth, 3x active streamer growth, and 47x growth in live watch hours. According to data from Sensor tower, during the last year, Loco achieved a 65% market share (by DAU) in the game streaming sector. It coupled high market share with industry-leading engagement levels, with users spending upwards of 50 minutes a day watching live content on the platform.

During this week, Loco will roll out a new ‘Quest’ feature that makes the user journey more interactive. ‘Quests’ will serve as an educational tool for new users and become a loyalty club for power users. The feature will be customised over time for every individual content creator so that they can run loyalty programs for their own audiences in the way they see fit. This can begin with better recognition in stream with badges for ‘Fan’, ‘Top Fan’, or ‘Super Fan’, and result in users getting custom meet and greet, personalised shout outs and customized merchandise.

The feature will enable super fans to enhance their fandom and get rewarded by their favourite streamer. From the streamer perspective, it now provides a new way of managing and growing their communities. This feature is not available on any other platform in the market and underlines Loco’s commitment to improving interactivity and turbocharging the fan experience.

In addition to this feature release, Loco will host a week-long series of live streams featuring creators with a combined following of over 5 million on the platform. This includes some of the biggest names in the gaming industry such as Alpha Clasher, Tbone, Mamba, The Bella, Eagle Gaming, MenAtArms, TXA Gaming, 8bit Goldy and Vltfa2, all under one roof to perform a series of thrilling challenges, heart-pumping games, and exciting IRLs that are sure to leave fans at the edge of their seats. The epic week is set to end with a Mega Showdown between ScoutOP vs Eagle Gaming Op going head-to-head against each other in Valorant matches. Furthermore, as an ongoing part of the celebrations, Loco users will stand a chance to win big prizes like the iPhone14, and multiple gift vouchers.