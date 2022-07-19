Locomotive Global Media announces appointment of Kanupriya A Iyer as Head of Business Affairs and Senior Producer…

19th July, 2022; Mumbai, India: With a focus on developing, producing, and distributing content for India and across the globe, Locomotive Global Media, an international production company based in Mumbai has strengthened its senior leadership team by appointing Kanupriya A Iyer as Head of Business Affairs and Senior Producer. Kanupriya’s appointment is with immediate effect.

In her new role, Kanupriya will work closely with Sunder Aaron to set up and lead Locomotive Global Media’s film division as well as oversee all business operations. Locomotive Global Media is growing rapidly with an ambitious roster of projects in active development. Iyer will be responsible for driving the company’s growth through all aspects of content development and production required to scale up the company’s position and meet its objective to become the leading content production company in India.

Kanupriya joins Locomotive Global Media from Colour Yellow Productions where she worked as a Co-Producer and played a pivotal role in identifying content that matched the brand’s ethos. During her tenure there, she presided over successful releases such as Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manmarziyaan, Newton & Tumbbad. She now brings to LGM her 12 years of experience in the Indian entertainment industry both as a management executive and producer. Kanupriya combines her sharp business acumen with a belief that the world can be changed, one film at a time. Her in-depth expertise in content and business development makes Kanupriya a key asset for Locomotive Global Media.