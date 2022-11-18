Log4Shell/Iran Cyberattack

The breach of a U.S. government agency is realistically one of the many breaches that will come to light where threat actors successfully exploit Log4Shell. In the coming days, Tenable will release an alert examining the impact of Log4Shell, in which we found that nearly 3 out of 4 organizations are still vulnerable to the flaw. The reality is that full remediation of Log4Shell is difficult to achieve given its prevalence and the fact that whenever an organisation adds new assets, it could be reintroducing the vulnerability. The best way to thwart attackers is to remain diligent and consistent in remediation efforts. – Bob Huber, chief security officer, Tenable