Logistics Automation Solution- Shyplite announces SURGE, a platform co-creating the future of D2C ecommerce & Global Business ecosystem

Shyplite, a 4PL AI-powered logistics platform that enables businesses to automate their logistics and increase shipping efficiency by providing a single-window platform integrated with multiple carriers, has announced its first-ever mega virtual summit- SHYPLITE SURGE, dedicated to demystifying growth for businesses across India, especially the ones looking expand Crossborder. The summit will run from August 19 to 21 and host senior industry veterans and successful entrepreneurs from organizations including Amazon India, PayPal, PayU, N+1 Capital, Cashfree, Shopify, The Moms Co., Sleepy OWL Coffee, Shipway, Unicommerce, The Gourmet Jar & many more. Businesses can register themselves on https://surge.shyplite.com/ to attend the sessions free of cost.

With Shyplite SURGE businesses will learn how to make the most of the current e-commerce market using e-commerce, cross-border, and logistics. Businesses will get an end-to-end understanding of how they can bring about a change with right strategies, raise funds, expand with global shipments, sell directly to consumers and how agile transformations can future-proof their business in this changing era.

Over the years the logistics segment has grown tremendously and has become a key factor in an organization’s global expansion plans, especially with the integration of technologies like Artificial Intelligence. Reports suggest that The Indian logistics sector, approximately $200 billion in size, is set to grow at over 10 percent CAGR in the next five years to reach $320-330 billion. Hyperlocal’s penetration continues to increase and is expected to touch a market size of $6-7 billion in the coming 3 years. eCommerce shipments are also expected to increase from 1,364 million in 2020 to over 5,000 million by 2025. To help businesses leverage on the opportunity of selling online, especially for the international market to advance their global expansion vision, Surge will also focus on moving to the global market with cross-border ecommerce.

Nisschal Jain – Founder and Managing Partner, Shyplite said “As one of the fastest growing players in the logistics segment we are committed to help our partners and businesses in general to scale better. The concept of Surge arose from this commitment, and our endeavour to demystify ecommerce and logistics led to growth for sellers. The end-to-end platform will help businesses get great insights with deep dive sessions, learn best practices to grow better and acquire new skill sets and the practical experiences of leading industry leaders.”

He added, “It is an honour and a delight to be a part of such a prestigious delegation. We’ve always been a preferred partner for many businesses, enabling us to complete the 1 million shipment mark in such a short span of time. We are optimistic that with our technology and initiatives like Surge we will be able to grow to another million by FY22.”

The summit will have 20+ industry experts and entrepreneurs covering different topics to explore & co-create the future of Global Business Ecosystem in the presence of 10000+ attendees.