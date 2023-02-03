Logistics sector Budget reaction quote: Nitin Kalla, Founder and Managing Director, EXZOD India

“All eyes were on the government’s strategy for the logistics sector in the hopes that the Budget will propose steps to boost the infrastructure for supply chain management and initiatives like the National Logistics Policy. However, the Finance Minister got points for both economic growth and providing the average citizen with more personal disposable income. This budget will enable domestic consumption growth while enhancing business and investment sentiment for corporates.”