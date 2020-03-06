LogMeIn Helps Transform Agents into Experts with Enhanced Bold360 Workspace

LogMeIn (Nasdaq: LOGM) is making it easier for customer support teams to meet evolving customer expectations and solve issues faster with better access to information. By providing improved real-time guidance and knowledge management tools to agents, LogMeIn continues to enhance its award-winning Bold360 AI-powered customer engagement suite that delivers both better agent and customer experiences.

In this digital age, customers have access to more information than ever before, so they also expect agents to be informed of their specific needs and equipped to provide immediate answers. Yet, a recent survey found that a majority of agents (85%) express a very high degree of frustration because they can’t meet customer expectations. Disparate tools, new engagement channels, and rising customer expectations make it hard for agents to deliver a positive customer experience across various touchpoints.

To bridge this customer service divide, LogMeIn is arming agents with new features in Bold360 designed to up-level their ability to expertly resolve customer issues. “Agents know what makes customers happy, but they need better tools to deliver that experience and data to show them how to improve,” said Ryan Lester, Senior Director of Customer Engagement Technologies at LogMeIn. “With these Bold360 updates we’re able to empower agents with data: both the data they need to better serve customers and the data they need step up their own performance. The end result is greater productivity and, therefore, greater happiness among customers and agents.”

Bold360’s new features aggregate information from disparate systems to deliver actionable insights which help eliminate friction in the customer experience, improve agent performance, and increase operational efficiency.

Dynamic Customer Info – With Bold360’s new Dynamic Customer Information Card, agents now see more real-time customer activity (such as adding items to a shopping cart) so they are better informed of customer needs and can proactively provide solutions before the customer even has to explain the problem.

– With Bold360’s new Dynamic Customer Information Card, agents now see more real-time customer activity (such as adding items to a shopping cart) so they are better informed of customer needs and can proactively provide solutions before the customer even has to explain the problem. Agent Statistics – By providing visibility into key metrics – such as number of chats answered, and customer satisfaction (CSAT) with the level of service the agent provided – directly in the agent workspace, Bold360 shows how they are performing relative to their colleagues. This drives internal motivation to improve performance and leads to better employee and customer experiences.

– By providing visibility into key metrics – such as number of chats answered, and customer satisfaction (CSAT) with the level of service the agent provided – directly in the agent workspace, Bold360 shows how they are performing relative to their colleagues. This drives internal motivation to improve performance and leads to better employee and customer experiences. Visitor Blocking – Bold360’s Visitor Blocking means agents can stop communication with customers that conduct themselves improperly, removing distractions that take away from a support team’s ability to resolve reasonable customer needs.

“In today’s fast-paced world, what makes your company stand apart in the market is how you provide customers an enhanced experience. We wanted to equip our agents with a suite of productivity tools that empowers them to be efficient, resolving issues quickly while optimizing customer service,” said Brandon Davis, customer service manager, Liberty Safe. “With Bold360, our agents have a unified view of all customer interactions, giving them the transparency into previous discussions to streamline the conversation and get to a resolution faster.”