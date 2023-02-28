Lohia Auto Industries showcases its EV range at UPITEX, eyeing UP market for expansion

Lucknow, 28 February 2023: Lohia Auto Industries, India’s first EV manufacturer, participated in the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Expo (UPITEX) and showcased its existing and upcoming range of electric vehicles (EVs) at the Lucknow Auto Show. The company’s latest offerings received an overwhelming response from visitors and industry experts alike.

Lohia Auto is looking at the Uttar Pradesh market in a big way and is set to open 50 new dealerships in the state over the next five years. The company’s decision to focus on the UP market is based on the state’s growing demand for EVs, as registrations of electric two- and three-wheelers have risen by a staggering 3700% in Lucknow alone over the last five years.

During the UPITEX, Lohia Auto showcased its completely “Made in India” EVs, including its popular xxxx and xxxxx models, as well as its upcoming range of last-mile connectivity products. The company’s R&D team is working proactively to develop innovative, efficient, and long-lasting EVs to meet the increasing demands of the domestic and international markets.

Lohia Auto’s entry into the Uttar Pradesh market comes at a time when the adoption of EVs has become critical for the state. Lucknow is undertaking steps to adopt e-mobility under the Smart Cities Mission of the Ministry of Urban Development, and the city is looking to adopt EVs aggressively as it faces a huge challenge in maintaining deteriorating air quality.

Ayush Lohia, CEO of Lohia Auto Industries, stated, “Platforms such as UPITEX provide a great opportunity for brands like us to connect with the industry, consumers, and the government, all under one roof. We are thrilled to be a part of this expo and look forward to demonstrating our commitment to innovation and sustainability through our range of electric vehicles.”

“The awareness and demand for electric vehicles are at an all-time high right now, and we are thrilled to be part of this dynamic market. Our participation in UPITEX, which is one of its kind platform for brands to showcase the Indian technology, has given us a great opportunity to showcase our existing and upcoming range of electric vehicles. Our vision is to provide clean, emission-free mobility to people, and we believe that the Uttar Pradesh market is crucial for us to realize this goal. Lucknow, being the city with the highest density of vehicles in India and facing the challenge of deteriorating air quality, has become a key market for us. With the state’s favorable policies, increasing fuel prices, and rising demand for electric vehicles, we are confident that we can make a significant contribution to the adoption of e-mobility in the region.” Added Mr Lohia

With its participation in UPITEX, Lohia Auto Industries is leading the way in promoting the adoption of Indian technology and is committed to developing innovative, efficient, and long-lasting EVs for the domestic and international markets