Lohia drives forward the electric vehicle revolution with the launch of Narain electric 3 wheeler Limited Edition

New Delhi, 25th April, 2023: India’s first electric vehicle manufacturer, Lohia, has announced the launch of the Narain electric 3 wheeler Limited Edition, an addition to their existing portfolio of two and three wheeled battery-operated vehicles. The new product offers a range of 100 km per charge, making it ideal for last-mile connectivity and short-distance commutes.

The Narain electric 3 wheeler Limited Edition boasts a maximum speed of 25 km/hr, a range of 100 km per charge. The vehicle is designed for safe and comfortable commuting with a load-carrying capacity of a driver plus four passengers. It features a 1.2Kw BLDC motor and electric start, along with 3.75–12* 4PR alloy wheels.

Furthermore, the Lohia Narayan Limited edition has been thoughtfully crafted to embody an aesthetic appeal that is truly unique, with the saffron shade lending it a touch of refinement and exclusivity.

Commenting on the Narain electric 3 wheeler Limited Edition model, Mr. Ayush Lohia , said, “Our mission is to bring the electric vehicle revolution to every nook and corner of the country. With the Narain electric 3 wheeler Limited Edition, we aim to provide a safe, reliable, and sustainable commuting solution for short distances. The product is designed keeping in mind the needs of our customers, and we are proud to be the only company offering a two-year warranty on electric 3 wheelers.”

The Narain electric 3 wheeler Limited Edition is a “Made in India” product, manufactured at the company’s Kashipur facility in Uttrakhand. With a production capacity of 100,000 units per year, Lohia has been consistently working towards providing innovative and highly efficient electric vehicles to meet the increasing demands of the domestic and international markets.

Mr. Ayush Lohia further added, “The launch of the Narain electric 3 wheeler Limited Edition is a significant step towards achieving our goal of clean, emission-free mobility. With favourable government policies and rising fuel prices, the demand for electric vehicles has been on the rise. We are confident that our new product offering will cater to the needs of our customers and contribute towards a sustainable future.”

The Narain electric 3 wheeler Limited Edition is available at Lohia authorized dealerships across India. The company is also working towards expanding its dealer network to reach more customers and provide a seamless ownership experience.