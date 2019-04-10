Lokesh Sharma Choreographed Varun Dhawan for a Fashion Show

Recently A Clothing Brand marked 40 years. On the same occasion, a fashion show was organized. Internationally acclaimed Fashion Choreographer from Delhi, Lokesh Sharma directed the show for Buffalo.

Brand Ambassador Varun Dhawan and Top Models showcased the latest collection from the brand at the event. Lokesh Sharma is a Fashion Show Choreographer, and Show Director who has been directing and choreographing shows in India, Qatar, Dubai, Pakistan and London-based designers along with choreographing Indian National Pageants.

It feels amazing to be part of this kind of celebration, its difficult o sustain as a brand in this fast-paced world and I wish them all the luck for future endeavors, Said Lokesh Sharma.