Lokmat Media Group announces the 3rd edition of Lokmat Social Media Awards 2023 in Pune

Pune August 1st, 2023: Lokmat Media Group proudly presented the much-awaited 3rd edition of the Lokmat Social Media Awards 2023, continuing its dedication to recognizing outstanding work in the digital media realm. Established in 2021 by Lokmat, the annual event serves as a proactive community of influencers and enthusiasts who are committed to fostering the growth of digital influencers across the state.

The selection process for the winners was a comprehensive three-step procedure. Participants first submitted their applications to compete in the prestigious awards. Subsequently, a panel of judges evaluated the contestants, shortlisting three finalists and winners in each category. The official announcement of the competition results and the names of the exceptional winners across various categories followed suit.

As the Lokmat Social Media Awards enters its 3rd edition, Lokmat takes pride in introducing several new and exciting categories this year. The award categories include Influencer of the Year, Rising Star, Viral Creator, Beauty, Celebrity, Comic, Dance, DIY, Education, Entertainment, Parenting, Fashion, Food, Gaming, Luxury, Macro, Micro, Finance, Music, Photography, Regional, Social Cause, Tech, Travel, Health Care, Fitness, and Others.

To maintain the highest level of integrity in the judging process, contestants were evaluated by an esteemed panel of independent judges, each representing the top experts in the industry. Each nominee underwent a rigorous assessment based on various criteria, such as Creativity, Engagement, Multiplatform presence, Execution, Consistency, Trendsetting abilities, and Virality.

This year’s final jury comprises notable personalities, including Karishma Mehta, Founder of Humans of Bombay; Nikhil Chandwani, Author; Madhura Bachal, Renowned Youtuber (Madhura’s Kitchen) and Krishna Prakash, Chief of Maharashtra Police Force one.

The Lokmat Social Media Awards commenced with a warm welcome speech from Sunjay Awate, Editor, Lokmat, Pune. The presence of notable personalities like Punit Balan, Chairperson, Punit Balan Group; Saurabh Ghadge and Karan Sonawane, Orange Juice Gang; Pravin Tarde, Director, and Actor; and Girija Oak, actress added to the allure of the event.

The evening was further elevated by captivating performances by the incredible Mentalist, Vivek Desai, as well as the talented members of the Orange Juice Gang. Their enchanting acts left the audience mesmerized, making the event truly memorable.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed individuals, including the Title partner of the event Rahul Talele, Group CEO of Kolte Patil Developers Limited. The event was powered by Lokmanya Society Pune, Sushil Jadhav, Zonal Head, while Dr. Sanjay Chordiya, Chairman of Suryadatta Group of Institutes, played the role of the Academic Partner. Additionally, Dr. Saagar Balwadkar, Director of Kings Royal Riders, played a pivotal role as the driven partner of the event.

The Lokmat Social Media Awards 2023 serves as a platform to honor and appreciate the remarkable efforts of digital media influencers who have left an indelible mark on the industry. Lokmat Media Group remains committed to fostering a vibrant community of influencers and enthusiasts, making significant contributions to the digital landscape.

Lokmat Social Media Awards 2023 winners list is given below with the category and the winner’s name: