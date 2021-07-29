Lomotif announces Palak Muchhal for its ‘You’ve Been Scouted’ talent search for the Indian Market

India, July 29 2021: Lomotif announces Palak Muchhal as its Indian scout for its upcoming nine-week global talent scouting competition ‘You’ve Been Scouted’ that started from July 26. Consistently presenting budding global talent with equal opportunities to be discovered, Lomotif once again gives them a chance to express themselves in the most real and authentic way. The contest will see the singing sensation, groom and guide the participants with the global winner receiving an exclusive record deal valued at $250,000, including a song produced with Grammy® Award winning producer, singer and lyricist Teddy Riley who has worked with iconic artists such as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Pharrell, and BTS.

Fan favourite, Palak Muchhal having a key eye for talent, will help scout the crème-de-la-crème of performers from all around the country and boost their votes by promoting them to her followers. With the participants required to be as versatile in their singing during different rounds of the competition, Palak Muchhal will help them with all the tips to garner as many likes/votes and enter the final stages of the competition.

Speaking about being named as the Indian scout, Palak Muchhal said, “It’s always exciting to be a part of a concept that sees artists come together and display their love for singing on one common platform. But this time around, the stakes are much higher as budding Indian talent will look to spark with the entire world watching them. This is a prestigious opportunity for the artists to shine and make their mark globally. As a scout, I shall help them overcome any challenge that comes their way for what should be a memorable journey. I wish each one of the participants all the very best and look forward to see them shine on the singing stage.”

With the simple and fast editing of videos now made possible for artists on Lomotif, the platform is all set to present one of the most exciting and innovative contests in recent times. Additionally, ‘You’ve Been Scouted’ also allows those who aren’t participating to nominate and elect upcoming artists by tagging them in the comments section of their video with the hashtag #youvebeenscouted.