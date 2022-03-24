London Style Pen Case from Lapis Bard

Your treasured fine writing instrument deserves a gorgeous protector. With the introduction of these beautiful pen pouches, Lapis Bard’s line of sophisticated storage solutions adds another feather to its cap.

Handcrafted from the finest leather, Lapis Bard’s pen pouches are pocket-sized and suitable for most pen sizes. The luxurious dual-tone is created by skilled craftsmen inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘sfumato’ technique and Lapis Bard’s Lyre emblem is proudly displayed on the loop. Each pen pouch is lined with soft microfibre to protect the pens from scratches. The leather develops a gorgeous patina over time, making the product unique to its owner.

The line contains two models -The Classic Single Pen Pouch and the Classic Two Pen Pouch. The latter can carry two pens simultaneously and is equipped with a flexible separator that creates a secure and safe environment for both pens.

Each fine leather item is accompanied by a premium dust bag and is presented in a gift box that makes it a great choice for every gifting occasion.

Available at:https://www.williampenn.net/brands/featured-brands/lapis-bard/pen-pouch-lapis-bard-cognac-leather-for-single-pen.html

https://www.williampenn.net/brands/featured-brands/lapis-bard/pen-pouch-lapis-bard-cognac-leather-for-double-pen.html