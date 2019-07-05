Long-Term Bond ETFs: A Robust Option For Smart Investors

Are you new to the world of stock trading or are you an old timer stocks investor? Whichever is the case, what you cannot deny is the fact that Investment managers help you make a way for yourself in the Stock trading world. But anyway, when it comes to investing, you have many options to do so from stocks to bond & one such option is the Long-Term Bond ETFs. The Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) which basically invest in bonds give you greater options for diversification. But what few people know & understand is how Long-Term ETFs are beneficial to you. And that is exactly what we will be telling you here. So, keep reading.

WHY CHOOSE LONG-TERM BOND ETFs?

Here are a few of the multiple benefits of Long-Term Bond ETFs against any other investment option.

SAFER PADDING AGAINST RISK

ETFs have a range of bonds that come with various strategies. These vary to include the likes of U.S Treasuries to the high yields. Holding periods also vary from long-term to short term. While both stock trading and bond trading activities are mostly time-tied, ETFs strive to invest in trusted high-quality Treasuries especially the long or short-term securities. Greater risks can be incurred by an investor within a short space of time. But long-term bond ETFs bonds give an investor, through diversification safer padding against risk. With the benefits of diversification via Bond ETFs, an investor’s principal is quite protected with smoother returns.

Returns from Long-Term Bond ETFs in the last few years (Taken from the Kristal App)

SECURITY OF FUNDS, AND LOW COSTS PUT SHINE ON BOND ETFS

Holding Treasuries with diverse maturity periods, corporate bonds of different credit values, or international bonds or credible local bonds is prudent. Definitely stock can be more profit yielding, but the Long Term bond ETFs guarantee and give weight to the security of your fund. Suffice to say, an investor enjoys the fruits of his diversification in the bond ETFs as he receives his semiannual coupon as pre-determined beforehand. He enjoys less risk than in the case of stock. Like in the case of stocks, bond ETFs do not carry the same credit values, some bonds are weightier than others, but bond funds offer easier diversification at lower costs. Definitely, the Long Term bond ETFs give robustness and stability to your investment.

FLEXIBILITY OF DIVERSIFICATION STANDS LONG TERM BOND ETFS OUT

As an investor with bond ETFs, diversification is easy across the platform. Diversification through bond ETFs helps you to choose between a long-term, or short term horizon. Or between Standard bond funds or target maturity ETFs. In the case of Standard bond funds, you have to wait a long time as in the case of stock funds. But long-term target maturity ETFs guarantee the return of your principal at a pre-agreed date. This means you can re-invest your fund at maturity while earning returns as long as the agreement suffices. Stability and security of your funds matter as an investor.

THE NEED FOR INVESTMENT MANAGERS.

With so many options and strategies possible, it might seem foreign to any one new to the world of investing. One can feel rather forlorn & lost in this situation & that’s exactly when Investment Managers come to your rescue. They can help you choose from the best investment options so you get to enjoy most profits at the least amount of risk. In the case of investing in stocks or bonds abroad, Kristal.AI is the best platform. Be it stock funds or bond funds, you are sure of getting the best out of every of your investment. Here is why:

HIGHER RETURNS FOR YOUR FUNDS

The ultimate expectation of every investor is to make good returns from every fund invested. Portfolios on Kristal.AI are managed by veteran investment professionals equipped to know the best stocks or bond funds to place your funds. With their clear knowledge of the global investment indices, you are safe with higher returns for your investment through them.

MAKE INVESTMENTS SIMPLE & QUICK

AI makes your investment simple and quick as a digital investment manager platform. Their fees are absolutely the lowest. One other hard thing to believe about Kristal.AI is the fact that you enjoy a no-fee for managing funds up to USD 50,000 with an option to exit without penalties. The minimum investment that you can start your account with is USD 1,000.

GET THE HARD WORK OFF YOU

With a well-assembled crop of investment professionals, Kristal.AI creates baskets of stocks or bonds and manages them on an ongoing basis. You can directly invest in one of these baskets called Kristals and let experts manage your funds with the help of an AI service. Their Investment Committee constantly sieves thoroughly through every available international market to offer you the best choices for your investment. They take the hard work off you for a higher return on your funds.

The Long Term ETF Bonds Kristal

Kristal.ai has a managed Kristal for investments in Long-Term Bonds ETFs. You can see some of the details of its performance and thought process in the screenshots below. You can directly invest in this ETF to manage your investments in Long-Term Bonds easily. Conclusion:

Long-Term Bond ETFs are a wise move for any investor looking for diversification and reducing volatility in their investments portfolio. Besides, every smart investor knows and understands the need for a smart investment manager. With experienced investment managers like Kristal.AI, every investor can succeed with their investment either on the International, national or local platforms. You can reach out to Kristal.AI to enjoy their wealth of investment management experience.

Please note: This is not a general recommendation for everyone. Actual asset allocation for an individual depends on individual risk profile. Do read the offer documents carefully before investing.