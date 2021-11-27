Longbridge Financial Partners with Feeding America for Thanksgiving Promotion

Longbridge Financial, a national reverse mortgage lender and servicer, has partnered with US hunger relief organization, Feeding America in support of the 38 million Americans, including 12 million children, struggling with hunger. Longbridge will make a $25 donation for every retail loan application received between November 1 and November 25 and on behalf of every Longbridge employee. In total, the campaign will help deliver thousands of meals to Americans across the country.

“We are proud to support Feeding America in their mission to fight hunger in the US,” remarked Christopher Mayer, PhD, CEO of Longbridge Financial. “It’s our hope that through this important initiative, we give back to the communities across the country where our borrowers and employees call home.”

“With Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season just around the corner, we, at Longbridge, make it a priority to truly reflect on our growth and just how thankful we are for our employees, customers and partners – all of whom have contributed significantly to our success,” Mayer added.

According to data from New View Advisors, Longbridge is ranked the third largest HMBS issuer for the first nine months of 2021 with $1.530 billion issued and 16.5% market share.