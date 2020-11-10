Looking out for a Job? Top 5 online portals providing jobs to Blue-Collar Employees in India

With hiring picking up its pace in Q3, the economy is coming back on track after a lull due to the pandemic induced lockdowns and its major effects on the Indian market. Things have started looking up as such numbers can be seen as the signs of a revival of the economy. To boost up the current hiring trends for blue-collar employees such as drivers, delivery staff, maids, cooks, peons, office boys, housekeepers, babysitters, aayah, carpenters, plumbers etc. Hence, here are five online platforms that every job-seeker can explore to tap the best opportunities available in the corporate world.

WorkIndia: Founded in 2015, WorkIndia is number 1 technology market-place for jobs in the blue and grey collar segments in India. The company is driven by a singular aim of creating deep socio-economic impact in the lives of 23.7cr blue-collar individuals across the country and has achieved market leadership in less than 5 years of being founded—being the only recruitment company in the country and the world where the entire transaction terminates on the technology platform as well. The idea behind WorkIndia is simple: ‘Connect Employers to Employees’.

To achieve the same, this fully-automated technology platform leverages deep technology, geo-tagging, and dynamic algorithm-based hiring, thereby enabling an effective connection between job seekers and recruiters with zero human intervention. What marks WorkIndia apart? WorkIndia addresses the most pressing concern in the blue and grey-collar scenario, be it the lack of awareness among job seekers about the various avenues available online or the laborious task of skimming through thousands of profiles for relevancy on the employers’ end.

Avsar: One of the fastest-growing recruitment consultants in India, Avsar identifies and sources the best talents through the entire life-cycles and across the hierarchy spectrum of highly professional and organized establishments across the country. Operating with a customer-centric approach enables the company to provide end-to-end recruitment solutions of unparalleled quality, responsiveness, and flexibility. Avsar being a young next-gen HR services provider catering to a plethora of verticals in the recruitment ecosystem such as staffing, leadership hiring, and recruitment process outsourcing. Avsar is present in over 180 locations across 24 states and catering to over 150+ clients, and growing. Its diverse clientele includes renowned names such as Walmart, Flipkart, GooglePay, Paytm, Makemytrip India, Cars24.com, Amazon, Swiggy, and Livpure, among several others.

Betterplace: Betterplace is India’s technology platform for managing the lifecycle of the informal and semi-formal workforce. Founded in 2015, the tech platform works with more than 1,000 companies in India to meet the aspirations and needs of the blue-collar workforce, with the objective to organise the hiring, management and engagement model, coupled with the vision to improve their livelihood. They’ve catered to around 1000+ customers, who are market leaders in many segments, like Logistics, IFM, security, schools, on-demand, etc in a short span of 5 years. Betterplace will also be scaling its Hire-Engage-Manage digital solutions which connect over 150 million blue-collar workforces with the growing hiring needs of enterprises.

Lokalpe: This Bengaluru-based startup caters to skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled workers, and generates micro-employment to build strong local communities. Job seekers can look for gigs in their areas, upload 15-second video resumes showcasing their skills, and choose from over 5,000 real-time vacancies. They can also filter their search based on age, gender, state, districts, and skill level. Job listings on LokalPe span across 45 categories, including cook, plumber, poultry farmer, security guard, driver, welder, tailor, florist, carpenter, shop helper, lift operator, factory worker, restaurant staff, and more. LokalPe went live in June 2020 and claims to have helped fill up over 2,000 vacancies in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh — states that recorded the highest rates of returning migrant labour.

KaryaMitr: Backed by technology & domain specialists, KaryaMitr enables to hire, assess, verify, skill and improve effectiveness & efficiency of your blue & grey-collared workforce. Just like other startups in the country, KaryaMitr pivoted to address the immediate needs the pandemic presented. The blue-collar job mobile app, which is free for users, shifted its focus from skilling to aggregating jobs for workers returning to their hometowns and expanded to Uttar Pradesh. On KaryaMitr, it fulfils the demand for jobs in-home repair services, warehouse delivery and loaders, pharmacy delivery boys, cooks and kitchen staff.