LOOX5 Side Emitting Silicone Led Strip Lights by Hafele

Lighting is an integral part of our daily activities, a permanent fixture that supports and enables a range of applications in our homes. Häfele’s Loox5 Lighting System has always made it a priority to bring to you, solutions that are efficient, elegant, minimalist and easy to use. An embodiment of all these features, the new Side Emitting Silicone LED Strip Light from this range bestows you with illumination like never before.

With a twist on the existing strip lights, these strips emit light from their sides, thus providing the finest line of lighting in your furniture for flawless accents and highlights. Owing to this unique feature and its thickness of 4 mm, their integration into your furniture takes the least amount of space and causes no major changes in the surface of the panel.

The new Side Emitting Silicone LED Strip Lights also introduce you to possibilities of creating design patterns like circles and waves, due to their tremendous bending capacity of up to a radius of 30 mm. They can be easily connected with Hafele’s Loox Driver and come with an IP 44 protection that makes it suitable for application in wet areas like bathroom and vanity, thereby unlocking new spaces for you to explore!