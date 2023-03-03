Lord’s Mark Industries bags BARC’s ‘’The Best Conglomerate for 2023’’ Award

Mumbai, March 3, 2023: Lord’s Mark Industries, one of the most prominent diversified business groups, was named “The Best Conglomerate for 2023’’ by the Prestigious Brands Award BARC, a research-based consultancy organisation in Asia. The award is a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence in all aspects of its operations across verticals such as defence manufacturing, healthcare and diagnostics, insurance, automotive, renewable energy, wellness, and others.

Expressing a sense of pride after receiving the award, Mr. Manav Teli, Director, Lord’s Mark Industries said, “We are truly privileged and extremely proud to receive this award. The award is a testimony to our consistent efforts at bringing quality and diversified products to the market. We have been successful in catering to many sectors of society. It is an honour to be recognised as one of the fastest-growing business conglomerates through quality products, an innovative approach, and the trust of our stakeholders. Creating value for our stakeholders has always been our agenda, and now that we have diversified, it will unlock the potential even more.’’

The conglomerate currently has four companies: Brahamastra Defense Techno Products Limited, LordsMed, Lord’s Mark Insurance Broking Limited, and Lords Automative Private Limited, with verticals in renewable energy products and paper. Lord’s Mark Industries will continue to innovate and grow while maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence. Growth through diversification has been the cornerstone of success at Lord’s.