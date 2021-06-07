Lotus Organics+ announces its collaboration with Exclusive lane.com

To mark World Environment Day, the premium organic skincare brand Lotus Organics+ has collaborated with ExclusiveLane.com. This online handicraft brand encourages and helps small artisans to market their eco-friendly products across the globe. A digital campaign will run on social media platforms of both the brands to create awareness amongst their respective audiences on how these brands are engaged in sustainable practices to protect the environment. From home decor to cutlery, ExclusiveLane.com has wide variety of products ranging from lamps, vases, clocks, wall decor, trays, studio pottery, tea lights, and much more. Many of these products are made with eco-friendly and biodegradable materials by rural artisans and the online store provides them dignity of labour, means of earning their livelihood and preserving their traditional forms of art and craft.

Elaborating on the collaboration, Mr. Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, “With environmental concerns being more and more relevant, actions from socially responsible brands can heavily affect consumer behavior. we are glad to collaborate with Exclusive lane.com, a niche lifestyle brand that shares our values on sustainability and the protection of the environment. With this endeavor, we intend to join hands with similar niche brands on a regular basis, thereby giving them a bigger platform to address environmental concerns.”

Lotus Organics+ social media campaign in collaboration with ExclusiveLane.com goes live on world environment day on 5th June 2021. Both brands turn World Environment day into an occasion to create meaningful engagement with their audiences through social media posts, stories, and IG sessions to create awareness. For Lotus Organics+, the objective of the collaboration is to educate its audience that living organic is not only about using organic skincare and hair care products that are produced using sustainable practices but also about making other small changes in one’s lifestyle. These could be minor changes to our daily living, such as choosing wooden cutlery over steel cutlery and using ceramics products for dining and home decor. During the month-long campaign, consumers who shop at lotus-organics.com and ExlusiveLane.com could avail exciting discounts and offers, which could be redeemed in the form of vouchers and free gifts.