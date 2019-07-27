Louis Philippe unveils Permapress collection with new brand campaign ‘Stay Uncrushed’

Louis Philippe, India’s leading premium menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., unveils its cutting-edge innovative line of clothing for the contemporary man, the Permapress Collection. The line is a celebration of re-imagined, pioneering designs and is rooted in functionality, versatility and style. The brand has launched this collection with a comprehensive campaign ‘Stay Uncrushed’ that emphasizes on resilience and determination of a true leader.

The 45 seconds TVC presents a gripping narrative of a President who overcomes great perils with sheer grit and fortitude and ultimately emerges victorious. The campaign will debut in 74 cities across multiple mediums Television, Print, Online and Out of Home. The film will be aired across digital channels, TV, over 1200 movie screens and will be supported through a diverse promotion strategy in the upcoming months.

The action packed TVC puts the spotlight on an astute leader’s feat as he embarks on a journey to save his nation from the clutches of a despot, destroying a military coup, restoring order and redeeming his country from descending into chaos. During his mission the president is sporting wrinkle resistant, spill proof attire with the iconic Upper-Crest motif emblazoned on his cuff. Throughout the journey his spirit similar to his choice of attire stays uncrushed.

Farida Kaliyadan, COO, Louis Philippe said “Defining class, elegance, and status, Louis Philippe is a purveyor of fine clothing for the discerning gentleman. Louis Philippe was introduced in India in the year 1989 and almost three decades later, the brand logo – the “Crest” is prized even more for its craftsmanship and attention to detail. This film defines the ethos of the true craftsmanship and skill that brand resonates. Our new ‘Permapress’ collection promises comfort and perfection coupled with functionality and style.”

The Permapress collection is a celebration of all that Louis Philippe stands for: Design, Craftsmanship, Innovation, Functionality and Performance. With clean and refined aesthetics, the range of clothing comes with functionalities which would leave a lasting impression. Made from 100% premium cotton, the wrinkle-free Permapress collection is crafted to be extremely lightweight. The collection has excellent water and oil repellant properties and is engineered for all day comfort.

The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by creative agency Wunderman Thompson India.

Speaking on the occasion Senthil Kumar, Writer and Chief Creative Officer said “The film has brought to life the functionality of the world’s finest wrinkle free collection – Permapress in the latest edition. While writing this film within the luxurious codes of the legendary Louis Philippe brand, we had to build the character of the President and armed him, literally with the ultimate functionality of the Permapress Collection. Wrinkle Free, Stain Resistant and Spill proof. We started the voyage with ‘A Day in the Life of the President and landed on the proposition: No matter what the day throws at you, Stay Uncrushed. During the mission his character and his Louis Philippe attire remain uncrushed in spite of a day filled with crushing, squeezing, stretching, crawling, climbing, carving his way back to where he belongs, as the head of the Uncrushable state. A story where both form and function work in tandem to elevate the character of the clothes and the narrative of the true leader, rising above the occasion, and all in a day’s work. We believe we have created a Character that will elevate the brands narrative of ‘The Upper Crest’ going forward beyond advertising thus generating a wholesome content that our consumers will be eager to consume and co-create. “

The Autumn Winter 2019 collection of Permapress features clean and minimal aesthetic in slimmer silhouettes and classic colors which elevates the fashion ability of the line in a timeless space. The key pieces from the collection features shirts constructed with high quality 2 ply cotton fabrics with patented finishing which make them highly performance driven, yet breathable. For suits and blazers premium poly/wool fabrics with stretch, add on flair and functionality along with a natural comfort for all weather. Exclusive features include utility pockets, added during the garment construction not only enhance the craftsmanship but also add to the dynamic lifestyle of a sophisticated contemporary man ready to take on the world.