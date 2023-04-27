Louis Stitch raises INR 5 crore crore at a pre-money valuation of INR 100 Crores, from Bijli Group, family office of Ajay Bijli, Founder PVR Cinemas

India, April 27, 2023 – Men’s luxury fashion brand, Louis Stitch, announced raising a Pre-Series A round of INR 5 croreat a pre-money valuation of INR 100 Crores, from Bijli Group, family office of Ajay Bijli, Founder PVR Cinemas. The funding comes via Bijli Group’s Logistics arm, ATC Logistics, being run by his son, Aamer Bijli. With the fundraising, the company aims to expand its offline presence through Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) across key metros in the country. It will also utilize the funds to expand its product lines, strengthen production & distribution capacity, and aim to create an INR 100 crores top line inFY-24.

Louis Stitch was founded in July 2019 and currently has a pan-India presence through its website and leading e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa. Louis Stitch is known for its high quality and marvellously handcrafted luxury leather Shoes. The brand, in a very short span of time, has sold more than 1 million pairs of shoes. With the new product offerings, Louis Stitch is set to compete in an industry estimated to be INR 3.3 trillion (appx) Indian rupees by 2027.

Regarding the investment, Aamer Bijli, Managing Director, Bijli Groupsaid, “Louis Stitch has shown remarkable growth since its inception in the men’s luxury fashion market. Backed by a classy range of products, creative in-house designers, and strong manufacturing capabilities, Louis Stitch is primed to become a leading player in the luxury Men’s Fashion category. With the company opening new stores and product lines, they will be a brand to watch out for in the coming years.”

On the fundraise, Amol Goel Founder and CEO, of Louis Stitch, said, “We are excited to have an industry stalwart onboard on our journey. With over a million customers served so far now we plan to launch luxury apparel series of Polos, Shirts, and Trousers. The funding will be a huge boost for us to expand our production and distribution capacity, and reach all the prominent markets with our new products”.

Louis Stitch has quickly become a go-to brand for luxury men’s fashion when it comes to formal styling offering a wide range of options that combine style and comfort. The brand’s commitment to using only high-quality materials and innovative designs has earned it a loyal customer base.