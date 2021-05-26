LOUIS XV Style Bureau by The Great Eastern Home

The right style of furniture is one that suits your personaand also enables the functionality of the task for which it is to be used. The Great Eastern Home bureau not only improves your working atmosphere but its appearance and aesthetics enhance any space that you put it in. You can add that extra touch of elegance to your home with The Great Eastern Home Bureau.

The Great Eastern Home bureau is made of walnut wood and in the Louis XV-style and has a marble top finish. A warm finish is always a classic and adds just the right amount of panache to a home or workspace. When the front panels of this spectacular bureau are opened, they reveal an interior with multiple drawers and shelves.It also has a writing surface that folds down.The slightly curved legs and brass mouldings around the keyholes and aprons add a lightness of touch to the piece.There’s plenty of room for all of your books, stationery, and other essentials to keep you organized and functional.

Adding this stunning bureau to any room will completely change its look and feel. It adds a touch of class and sophistication to any room.The Great Eastern Home bureau is sturdy, and the style will enchant your décor for years to come, regardless of current trends.

Price: On Request

Website: http://www.thegreateasternhome.com/