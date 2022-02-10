Love is in the Air! Gift the look of love this Valentine’s with the Dyson AirwrapTM styler in red/nickel

x

Powered by the Dyson Digital V9 Motor, the Dyson AirwrapTM styler is engineered with Dyson’s unique airflow technology to achieve salon styles without extreme heat damage. The Dyson AirwrapTM styler utilises the Coanda effect, an aerodynamic phenomenon, to achieve waves and curls together with bouncy blow dries. Whilst many will turn up the heat this Valentine’s Day, Dyson’s hair care tool encourages users to turn down the heat.

Dyson hair tools are engineered to preserve hair from extreme heat damage. With a range of tools, personalisable with precision-engineered attachments, variable heat settings and accompanying accessories, owners of all hair types can create many styles, without compromising the health of their hair.

Dyson AirwrapTM styler

Styling hair should not be synonymous with damaging hair. The Dyson AirwrapTM styler features Dyson’s intelligent heat control technology, allowing users to achieve their desired style at a lower temperature, preventing hair from extreme heat damage.

At the heart of the Dyson, AirwrapTM styler sits the Dyson Digital Motor, which is harnessed to create a phenomenon known as the Coanda effect. The power the motor generates helps to create a high-speed jet of air that flows across the surface of the Dyson Airwrap™ styler attachments. Due to differences in pressure, the airflow attaches itself to the surface, creating what’s known as the Coanda effect. Taking advantage of this principle, Dyson’s team of aerodynamicists created a way to style hair using this airflow combined with heat. The result, whether choosing to curl, wave, smooth or rough dry hair, creates a natural look with a sleek finish.

Each Dyson Airwrap™ styler can be customised with a range of attachments to suit the user’s hair type, length and style and desired end look.

The Dyson AirwrapTM styler in red/nickel is priced at Rs.44900, available from Dyson Demo Stores and Dyson.com.

V-Day Styling: Look Book

Sleek Low Bun

Washing the hair less frequently is something many are embracing being at home situation, yet also seeking to look good and feel great. Utilise the natural oils in the hair with this effortlessly chic low bun look. With a range of attachments tailored for all styles and hair types, the Dyson AirwrapTM styler is the ideal tool for restyling hair between washes, delivering great styling results quickly and with ease, whilst maintaining hair health. This super simple and low maintenance style is ideal for those washing hair less frequently in lockdown. The natural oils will give the illusion of super shiny hair, whilst the Intelligent Heat Control technology within the Dyson AirwrapTM styler helps to prevent excessive heat damage.

To achieve this look:

Start by dampening down any Flyaways with a little water Next, use the Dyson AirwrapTM styler with smoothing brush attachment to smooth down any frizz and stretch out curls, whilst setting the parting into place Using an elastic band, secure the hair into a low ponytail at the back of the head towards the nape of the neck, drawing the hair down evenly at both sides, smoothing neatly over the top of the ears Twist the ponytail into a bun and fix it into place with hair pings and a spritz of holding spray Tackle any flyaways by spritzing a little holding spray onto a toothbrush and brushing flyaways into place

Bangs & Fringes

With limited access to hairdressers, grown out fringes and unruly bangs are a summer reality for many. A fringe can also require more maintenance than one may first anticipate. Here’s how to keep fringes in frame:

Always blow-dry the fringe after washing – leaving it to dry natural can cause annoying kinks or misdirected hair strands, resulting in a fringe that just won’t sit right When blow-drying, try lifting the roots up with a brush until the hair is almost dry. Then blast air downwards on top of the fringe to loosen and soften the shape. This will give a little volume and help the fringe sit more naturally. The Dyson SupersonicTM hairdryer with Styling Concentrator attachment or the Dyson AirwrapTM styler with Volumising Brush attachment is perfect for this To add shape and style, for those gorgeous sweeping bangs, the fringe needs to be shaped away from the face. Using the Dyson CorraleTM straightener, bend the ends of the fringe outwards and sweep them away to the sides of the face Alternatively, use the Dyson AirwrapTM styler Curling Barrels with the arrows pointing away from the face. This method utilizes the Coanda technology within the tool to do the hard styling work

Smooth & Sleek

As we look to take greater care of our health and wellbeing at this time, hair health is also ever more front of mind. For those looking to reduce heat exposure when styling, particular more sensitive hair types, the Dyson CorraleTM straightener is engineered to deliver enhanced styling with half the damage. The unique flexing plate technology shapes to gather hair. It’s also cord-free, allowing users to achieve outstanding style, anywhere at any time. Smooth, sleek looks are the ideal look to create with the tool.

To achieve this look:

After washing your hair, apply a styling cream and begin to blow dry your hair smooth with the Dyson SupersonicTM hairdryer with a wide-tooth comb attachment for hair types three and four, alternatively the Dyson AirwrapTM styler with Smoothing Brush attachment. Blow drying the hair first will maximize the smoothness and help prolong the style Once dry, brush the hair through to remove any tangles. Next, section the hair into manageable pieces, tying or clipping away the top sections first. Prepare the Dyson CorraleTM straightener by choosing the desired heat setting for the hair type. Allow the tool to reach this temperature. Take each section – sections should be a similar size to the plates to allow the strands to spread evenly across them – and place the straightener close to the roots and glide through to the ends at a medium speed Reduce the heat setting for hairline sections. To get closer to the roots, take sections at an angle Finish with a holding styling product to fix the style in place and increase style longevity

Curls & Waves

Embracing natural hair texture and shapes is a popular summer trend as we come to adopt a more laid-back lifestyle. Using the Dyson SupersonicTM hairdryer, diffuser attachment is an ideal, effortless way to create waves and curls that celebrate hair’s natural shape. The diffuser attachment is engineered to disperse air evenly to mimic air drying, reducing frizz and delivering defined curls.

After washing, gently squeeze the excess water from the hair using an old T-shirt (fluffy towels and rubbing can encourage frizz and break up the natural texture of the hair Apply a moisturizing cream to hydrate the natural waves and curls – be generous when doing this Next, take a wide-tooth comb and smooth through the hair. With the diffuser attachment, set the Dyson SupersonicTM hair dryer to low airflow. This will keep the hairs natural movement intact and defined, without disrupting the natural shape Select a heat setting based on the thickness of the hair – low for thin hair, medium for medium density and high for thick hair Dry the top off your hair first to maintain volume. This can be done by tipping the head upside down and rough drying at the roots Now take sections of the hair and place them into the diffuser. When placing the hair into the diffuser, hold the hair close to the scalp for minimal movement. Try not to rotate and move the diffuser once in place, this will cause excess frizz and disrupt the natural curls Repeat this all over the head until completely dry. Then repeat this technique using the cold shot to fix your waves and curls in place for maximum style retention Finally, use a light serum to define and position waves and curls into the final desired style

Texture & Coils

Styling with a wide-tooth comb is the ideal way to achieve shape and length or volume and shape for those with T3/T4 hair. Using the Dyson SupersonicTM hairdryer, a wide-tooth comb attachment is engineered specifically for curly and coily hair types. The teeth of the comb are round-tipped and flexible, whilst being held together on a flexible bar, which allows the comb to comfortably adapt to the shape of the scalp and detangle hair.