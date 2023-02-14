Love is in the Pair: Step up Your Style Game this Valentine’s Day

It’s that time of the year again when the air feels like love, the flowers smell sweeter and romantic melodies constantly play in our heads. Yes, it is Valentine’s!

While you plan the most out-of-the-world date with your partner, here are some expert tips from Ankur Rastogi, Head of Collection, Bata India, on how to ace your Valentine’s date look with the right footwear.

Sneak in some Love

If your partner is a sneakerhead, then this is just the footwear you need for your casual day out. Impress your partner with the right balance of comfort and romance in these chunky pink and white sneakers. Whether it’s a coffee date, a pizza binge or a romantic hike, a good pair of kicks is all you need. Don’t worry if you are running late, these shoes will help you run for your love!

I Formally Declare

Going out for a fine-dine date with your loved one? This pair of light brown shoes is just what you need. The sleek lace and pointy toes are the right amount of edgy for your fine dining soirée. So, suit up and amp up your look with the pair of Hush Puppies Light Brown Formal shoes to woo your partner this Valentine’s!

Head Over Heels

Heels are the date night classic. Be it that sizzling neon suit or the classic black dress, you can never go wrong with some glamorous heels. After all the fuss with your outfits and makeup, don’t forget that footwear could make or break your ensemble! Get yourself some kitten heels, pumps, or platforms for that matter, and amp up the look to a complete 100.

You Make Me Blush

Who said you have to compromise on glamour just because you don’t want to put on a pair of heels? This pair of blush flats is the perfect example of glam meets comfort. The strap is intricately sequined in accents of purple, white and gold to add to the glimmer of your ensemble. A pair of flats like these can make sure you breeze through your date and also make heads turn!

Slip in love

Slip-ons are the epitome of cool comfort. These tan slip-ons are here to express your ‘easy-breezy, cuddle-squeezy’ love for your significant other. Whether you choose a jacket, hoodie, or even a semi-formal look, they can elevate any look with a cool style quotient.

