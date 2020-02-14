Love is in your hands, says BowlHub’sValentines Day Campaign

Single serve bowl meals for singles is the mantra that BowlHub has taken live for its Valentines Day campaign. Known for its quirky take on things, the restaurant chain has decided to stand out amongst the crowd of Valentines Day campaigns by giving it a new spin – It is about loving your hands.

The campaign was launched with a rib-tickling digital film that asked viewers to share how they would show love for their hand. The hand that does so much for them. The film was a montage of situations that proved why the hand is a worthy Valentine. The juicy music and a Morgan Freeman-esque voice narrating the scenes added to the overall effect the video wanted to produce.

“BowlHub is a brand that is known to be bold in its communication. For Valentines Day, we wanted to not just break the usual clutter, but also position our USP, i.e. single meals for singles. The #LoveThyHand campaign ticks all the right boxes,” says Kabir Jeet Singhs, CEO, BowlHub.

The film was supported by social media and digital boost, along with an SMS campaign. This was aimed to maximise reach and to enable a start of conversations amongst people.

“In our minds, the campaign had to be bold and out there. It had to make people a bit uncomfortable, smile and then laugh. Advertising that makes you laugh, while delivering the core USP of the brand, becomes memorable and makes the brand famous. That is the end goal of our every effort. To effectively break through the clutter. But it isn’t possible without a client who isn’t bold enough to go beyond the conventional communication approach that is usually seen for some specific days. With BowlHub we were able to go bolder,” says Deepak Kumar, CCO, Korra Worldwide.

While the rest can go after couples, BowlHub has found a new user base amongst the singles.