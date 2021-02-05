Loveforce International Releases Romantic Love Songs by It’s Three Top Selling Recording Artists

Santa Clarita, CA : On Friday, February 5th Loveforce International will release three new digital singles of romantic love songs by it’s three best selling artists. The three artists are Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis and Bobby Jonz. Loveforce International will also be giving away the e-book version of “Romance Lives!” by Mark Wilkins.

Billy Ray Charles “The Stars Came Out For Us Tonight” is a romantic Pop R&B love song. It uses lush instrumentation and a combination of Pop and R&B chords. Lyrically, it tells a story about two people looking out at the sky on a star filled night.

The Romantic Rock Ballad “One Night At A Time” by Honey Davis is actually a follow up song to his recent song “Wildcat.”While “Wildcat” was told the story of a fiercely independent man, “One Night At A Time” talks about that same man, trying to approach a woman he might be in love with. The lyrics of the song are his approach to her. He suggests they take love one night at a time.

A new Bobby Jonz release “Come Home With Me Tonight?” is a romantic Soul ballad. Musically it is soft and smooth anchored by an organ and a simple chord progression followed by the bass guitar and drums. Lyrically, it is about a man trying to convince a beautiful woman to come home with him.

“Since we decided to dub February ‘Love Month’ and committed to only releasing love songs, we decided to begin with three romantic love songs,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We believe ‘One Night At A Time’ will do pretty well, as it’s a follow up to one of Davis’ more popular songs. However, Don’t count out the romantic prowess of Billy Ray Charles song, as it will take his fans to new places,” he continued.

The book “Romance Lives!” is a very special collection of Romantic Love Poems. The poems are arranged to follow the arc of a romance from its early, puppy love stages through its sweet seductions and the blissful wisdom of mature love.

The e-book version of “Romance Lives!” will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively on Friday, February 5th only. The three digital singles will be released on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Touch Tones, Pandora, Amazon, You Tube Music, Tidal, KKBox, Deezer, iHeart Radio, ten cent, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Instagram Stories, Facebook, Net Ease, and Tik Tok.