LPU Online and Hashtag Orange Launch Spoof Campaign on AI Product

LPU Online, one of the leading private universities in India, in collaboration with its marketing partner Hashtag Orange launched a spoof campaign (https://youtube.com/shorts/iA3cvNk-xNA?feature=share) introducing an ingenious AI product – LPU Meet JPT. The campaign aptly titled #MeetSeJeet focused on freeing employees and consumers from the obligations of attending a meeting. The app promised complete automation of the entire process with the help of an “AI Clone” that will mimic the presence of any person in a virtual meeting.

LPU Online as a brand was able to relate with the struggles of meetings and the rising trend of ‘AIfying’ everything as presented by the Marketing partner Hashtag Orange. With its core target audience of working professionals, the brand felt that the problems of meeting is something that largely affects their TG and thus this content will be relatable to them. Talking about the campaign Ginni Nijhawan, Head of Wing, Centre for Distance and Online Education, LPU, expressed “This activity was a part of our “April Fools’ Day campaign, which was the apt time when we could comfortably take jibes on serious issues, while also ensuring that our messages are put across correctly. When Hashtag Orange came with this campaign idea- we felt it connected to the right audience set and would bring the right kind of recall value. As a brand we wanted to come out and take a shot at something which is trending and yet is not being talked about.”

In continuation, Alka Vij- Director of Hashtag Orange added “As a marketing partner, our role is to create recall value and user connect for our brands. We knew that meetings take a lot of bandwidth of working professionals, while a series of AI apps only confuse them, plus the fact that AI cannot at the end of the day replace everything without human intervention. This resonated well with the consumer and considering the response of the users, we know we hit the right cord.”

LPU Meet JPT – #MeetSeJeet campaign was launched with 3 teaser reels that highlighted the problems of both online and offline meetings for working professionals and created a buzz that a solution is coming soon. This was supplemented by a story carousel where they included various polls to understand the opinions of their audience. After this, the final video was launched on the evening of 31st March.