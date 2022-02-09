LSAC announces results for the January administration of LSAT—India 2022

Delhi, February 09, 2022: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) announced the results of the LSAT—India 2022 January session. A total of 1689 aspirants appeared for the January session of the LSAT—India 2022 exam. LSAC’s online, remotely proctored format for the LSAT—India enabled students to appear for the exam from the comfort and safety of their homes and no technical glitches or challenges were reported during the administration of the exam. The aspirants can download their scorecards by logging into their registration application from here: www.discoverlaw.in.

The second administration would be on multiple days and slots, starting May 9, 2022. Law school aspirants who missed taking the test in January administration or wish to retake the LSAT—India 2022 exam to improve their January scores can apply for the May administration at: www. discoverlaw.in

The registration for the May administration of LSAT—India 2022 is open till 25 April 2022.

This year, LSAC Global will award merit-based scholarships to 50 Undergraduate students and 3 Postgraduate students who take the LSAT—India 2022. Additional 3 scholarships will be awarded to students who submit winning entries in the Essay Competition announced by LSAC Global. These scholarships will be available to LSAT—India test takers who wish to take admission into any LSAC Global Law Alliance college listed here: https://www.discoverlaw.in/associated-law-college. For more information, terms and conditions of these scholarships, please visit https://www.discoverlaw.in/scholarship-opportunities

Applicants can prepare for the May 2022 administration of the test using the variety of free and paid test material available on the Discover Law India website (https://www.discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test). With major national-level law entrance tests now having a logical reasoning section in their syllabus, LSAC LawPrepsm may be used for preparation towards any of these tests. LSAC LawPrep learning platform enables students to access test preparation tools that simulate the testing environment. The ability to practice under real-time conditions helps aspirants build confidence for test day success.