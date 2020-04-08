LSAT—India™ Postponed to 07 June Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi, 08 April 2020 – The LSAT—India™, the prestigious standardised test adopted as an admission criterion by multiple law colleges across India, has been rescheduled in light of the nationwide lockdown announced by the Government of India. Instead of the earlier announced date of 17 May 2020, the LSAT—India™ will now take place on 07 June 2020.

The Law School Admission Council™ (LSAC®), makers of the LSAT—India™, announced the date change and noted that the rescheduled test date will ensure that those seeking a career in law can take the exam at a safer time and with less worry for their health. The registration date is also extended to 22 May, to allow more time for applicants to register. Applicants can register for the LSAT—India™ by visiting discoverlaw.in/register-for- the-test.

Applicants can prepare for the test using the material that is free to download from the Discover Law website (discoverlaw.in/prepare-for- the-test). Applicants will also soon be able to get information from the Discover Law website about LSAC’s upcoming LSAT—India webinar series. The webinars are designed to help applicants prepare for the test from the safety of their homes.

LSAT—India™ is one of the leading entrance tests for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India. Please visit DiscoverLaw.in for a complete list of law schools that accept LSAT—India™ scores as one of their key admissions criteria.