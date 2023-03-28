L&T Finance launches customer-facing two-wheeler loan journey powered by PLANET app

March 28, 2023, Mumbai: L&T Finance Limited (LTF), a subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings Limited and one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies, has launched a two-wheeler loan journey through the Personalised Lending & Assisted NETworks (PLANET) app. Through this process, customers can avail of two-wheeler loans in just 5 easy steps.

As a part of this journey, the customer can select the brand-new two-wheeler of their choice, upload documents, and complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Through the app, the customers can book a test drive and also get home delivery of the chosen two-wheeler, all from the convenience of their homes.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. said, “Since announcing our Lakshya 2026 plan, we have been speedily scaling up our customer-focused services. We are committed to being a Fintech@Scale and our PLANET app is a key element of this commitment. Through PLANET app, we have already introduced an end-to-end digital journey for our consumer loan customers and now we are extending the same to our two-wheeler finance customers. In fact, this journey revolves around customer convenience, one which covers the entire journey of a two-wheeler customer – from booking a test drive to getting the same delivered to their homes. The easy journey on the app allows our customers to avail two-wheeler loans, quickly, and conveniently, from any location using their mobile phones.”

The PLANET app was launched a year back and since then, has acted as the digital backbone for scaling up the Company’s book. It has already crossed over 2.5 million downloads in this short span of time and has also been consistently rated 4.5 stars on Google Play Store.