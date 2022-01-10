L&T Finance offers attractive two-wheeler loans/financing schemes on Royal Enfield motorcycles

New Delhi, January 10, 2022: L&T Finance, one of the leading two-wheeler financiers in India today announced the “Welcome 2022” loan for customers aspiring to buy Royal Enfield motorcycles. The scheme comes with no hypothecation and will offer hassle-free, quick loan approvals in under 3 minutes, at attractive interest rates (from 7.99% onwards) to customers who are looking to buy their favorite Royal Enfield motorcycles. The scheme will offer up to 90 percent financing of the total cost of the vehicle on a 4-year repayment which will serve as an added benefit for the customers.

B Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield said “We’re happy to partner with L&T Finance to provide finance solutions that are flexible, easy and meet the needs of our different customer segments. This collaboration will make Royal Enfield motorcycles more accessible to enthusiasts by ensuring a convenient and seamless process with maximum savings.”

To avail the scheme, customers can reach out to their nearest Royal Enfield dealer or the L&T Finance Branch or visit www.ltfs.com.

Analytics-based credit decisioning, digital on-boarding and best-in industry Turnaround Time (TAT) have been key differentiators of the two-wheeler finance business of the company. This tie-up will help customers in Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities and towns to own their preferred Royal Enfield motorcycle in an easy and hassle-free manner.

Royal Enfield has been the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production. The company’s premium line-up includes the all-new Classic 350, the Meteor 350 cruiser, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, the Himalayan adventure tourer, and the iconic Bullet 350. Royal Enfield envisions making its motorcycles accessible to customers across the world, and this association will enable thousands of enthusiasts across the country to make their dream of owning a Royal Enfield, a reality.