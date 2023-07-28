L&T Finance Rural Business Finance grows by 41% in financial year 2022-23

Mumbai, July 28, 2023: L&T Finance (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies of the country, announces robust business performance of the Rural Business Finance vertical for the financial year 2022-23 surpassing industry growth with Assets Under Management growth at 41% and disbursement growth at 70%.

Key factors which contributed to this exceptional performance include:

: Persistent focus on customer value management has allowed LTF to capitalize on the strong customer profile showcased by over 50% repeat business volumes. Further, 40% of the Company’s customers are exclusive to LTF only exhibiting the strength of the Company’s customer engagement and optimal loan offerings Digitally enabled workflows: Consistent focus on digital-driven processes assisted by in-house tech architecture has resulted in increased customer outreach and business scalability along with improved efficiencies and customer journeys

Consistent focus on digital-driven processes assisted by in-house tech architecture has resulted in increased customer outreach and business scalability along with improved efficiencies and customer journeys Prudent risk management: Stringent policy and process norms backed by strong reliance on data analytics have allowed the Company to acquire the right set of customers and build/sustain a robust portfolio

The resilience and favourable credit demand shown by the rural sector has allowed LTF in the financial year 2022-23 to focus on expanding and deepening its geo-presence with focus on targeted locations like Orissa, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. Currently, LTF has over 1,700 active branches across the country through which it promotes rural women entrepreneurship. For the financial year 2023-24, the focus will be on capitalizing on the strong geo-presence along with enhancing customer offerings both in terms of new products and current product enhancements.