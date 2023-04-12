L&T is 3D concrete printing India’s first Post Office Building in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 12, 2023: L&T Construction is 3D concrete printing India’s first post office building in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The project is to design and build the 1000 sq. feet Halasuru Post Office (India Post, Karnataka circle) using 3D Concrete Printing Technology within 45 days. The project scope involves structure, MEP, and finishes. While the technology has been approved by the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC), the structural design of the post office has been validated by IIT Madras. The 3D printing of the post office building is cast in Situ’ at the job site in an ‘open to sky’ environment, using a fully automated 3D printer.

An emerging technology, 3D concrete printing has the potential to transform construction practices by quickening the construction process and enhancing overall build quality. Using a robotic printer, 3D printing technology deposits concrete layer-by-layer in accordance with the 3D model drawing input. The process requires a delicate balance of concrete properties, including flowability, quick hardening for load-bearing capacity, green concrete status for inter-layer bonding, and sufficient strength to ensure successful printing.

According to Mr. M.V. Satish, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President, L&T Construction (Buildings), “The post office is Karnataka’s first public structure being built using 3D technology. The project is progressing at a brisk pace and once completed, the building will be a mini landmark for Bengaluru. L&T Construction’s primary focus for 3D printing technology includes affordable housing up to G+3 floors, villas, military barracks, and single-floor schools, post offices, and factories. We are actively seeking to expand our portfolio of 3D printed structures in various sectors and are positioned well to capitalize on the benefits of this innovative technology,” he added.

Advantages of 3D Concrete Printing:

· Automation: Fully automated construction ensures excellent build quality and safe work environment.

· Design Freedom: Without a formwork system, innovative and non-geometrical building shapes can be constructed to enhance aesthetics & convenience and optimize overall cost.

· Sustainable Construction: Elimination of timber and aluminum formwork; use of supplementary materials to optimize CO2 emission; less material wastages; less electrical energy consumption.

· Digital Workflow: Digital workflow of drawings [Design (3D AutoCAD) à Printer (3D AutoCAD to gCode)] eliminates manual errors and costly rework.

3D Concrete Printed Buildings by L&T:

Single Storey building at L&T Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

G+1 Building at L&T Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

Show Flat for L&T Reality, Chennai, TNOngoing Projects:

HAD (Himank Air Dispatch) Transit Residence at Chandigarh for Border Roads Organisation, Indian Army

Villas Project at Bengaluru, Karnataka

Buildings for a factory client

Background:

