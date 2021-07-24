L&T Mutual Fund appoints Ms. Cheenu Gupta as Fund Manager – Equity Investments

July 23, 2021, Mumbai: L&T Mutual Fund has announced the appointment of Ms. Cheenu Gupta as a Fund Manager for equity investments of certain schemes of L&T Mutual Fund. Cheenu will be the primary fund manager for 5 schemes namely L&T Hybrid Equity Fund (Equity Component), L&T Tax Advantage Fund, L&T Large and Midcap Fund, L&T Equity Savings Fund (Equity Component), and L&T Conservative Hybrid Fund (Equity Component) and will also co-manage 4 schemes namely, L&T Infrastructure Fund, L&T Business Cycles Fund, L&T India Large Cap Fund and L&T Balanced Advantage Fund (Equity Component).

She has over 16 years of work experience and has managed funds both in the mutual fund and insurance industry.

Prior to joining L&T Mutual Fund, she was Fund Manager-Equities at Canara Robeco MF for more than three years. She has also worked with ING Investment Management, Tata AIA Life Insurance and a few other companies.

Ms. Cheenu will be reporting to Mr. Venugopal Manghat – Head Equities, L&T Mutual Fund.

A CFA charter holder (USA), Ms. Cheenu also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from S.P. Jain Institute in Mumbai, where she was honoured with a gold medal in her specialization in finance. She has completed her Engineering degree (IT) from VESIT, University of Mumbai.

She loves reading, travelling, practicing yoga, visiting museums and playing table tennis in her spare time.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

About L&T Investment Management Ltd:

L&T Investment Management Limited is a subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings Limited and was incorporated on April 25, 1996. With over Rs. 75,531 crore (Average Assets Under Management) as of June 30, 2021, our aim is to become the best value provider of investment solutions, across asset classes.

Our commitment to catering to different customers and a strong focus on creating value have resulted in a basket of 35 funds, which comprises 12 open ended equity schemes, 12 open ended debt/fixed income schemes, 5 hybrid schemes and 6 close ended schemes.

We believe the key to building wealth is a solid foundation, and therefore, when you invest with L&T Mutual Fund, you invest in happiness for the long term.