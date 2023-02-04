LTIMindtree Partners with Criteo to Drive IT Operational Efficiency

Mumbai & Paris– February 2023: LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced a multi-year engagement that enables Criteo, the commerce media company, to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability.

As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree provides end-to-end IT services to support Criteo’s global operations across all functions. This includes supporting Criteo’s Microsoft Azure Cloud environment, developing a unified data platform, and providing end-user services for its service desk, field, device engineering and Enterprise Service Management.