Lubrizol and Prince Pipes Collaborate to Deliver clean Water Through FlowGuard(R) Plus CPVC Plumbing Systems in India

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc., inventors and the largest manufacturers of CPVC compound worldwide, and Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd., announced today, the signing of a FlowGuard® CPVC Processor agreement for the manufacturing and sale of Prince FlowGuard® Plus CPVC (Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride) pipes and fittings in India. FlowGuard Plus products will be available from Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. in India starting in September.

“Lubrizol is dedicated to supplying the highest quality CPVC compounds to service hot & cold water plumbing markets in India. This partnership with Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. will further strengthen FlowGuard Plus’s commitment to enabling clean water supply to millions of citizens in India through Prince Pipes’ robust distribution network and strategically located manufacturing facilities across India,” explains Vince Misiti, General Manager – TempRite® Engineered Polymers.

FlowGuard Plus has been part of Indian homes and buildings for more than two decades. Our commitment remains persistent with the support of our licensee partners, who continue to benefit from Lubrizol’s decades of understanding the Global plumbing market and its expertise in CPVC manufacturing. India’s plumbers, engineers, builders and consultants have been reassured by FlowGuard Plus’s higher performance which meets global standards and ensures peace of mind for consumers.

Commenting on the collaboration Mr. Parag Chheda, Executive Director of Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited, said, “, “Our association with Lubrizol significantly expands our capabilities and strengthens our agility in the marketplace. Prince Pipes’ robust distribution network combined with Lubrizol’s brand equity is set to create a strong& sustainable partnership in the piping Industry. We understand India’s evolving needs and committed to leveraging new technologies to offer homeowners, consultants and builders the advantage of a preferred global brand and best-in-class product