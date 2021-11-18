Lucina’E Glare-Free Panel Lights by Hafele

Ceiling lights can enhance and complement any interior setting effectively, creating a heightened ambient mood and bequeathing your personal as well as professional space with an individualistic aura. Häfele brings to you the new Lucina’E Panel Lights from its Commercial Lighting Range which not only augments the aesthetics of your interior space but also provides superior illumination. With their sleek build and soothing light output, you can set the ambience to your requirements in order to achieve the desired results.

The Lucina’E Panel Lights are backed by a strong value proposition and cater to varying output needs starting from 3 watts and going up to 18 watts, depending on the type of application and the interior space they need to be installed within. What is more is that these downlights come with a dimmable feature providing you the convenience of setting the right level of brightness within your interior space. Additionally, the Lucina’E Panel Lights come with the inherent benefits of LEDs such as durability, energy conservation and no emissions of harmful UV radiation.