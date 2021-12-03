Lucky Retailers Win Big At The Medimix Winter Dhamaka!

Mumbai, 3rd December 2021: Medimix, the iconic ayurvedic brand from Cholayil Pvt. Ltd. engaged retailers with some fun games and encouraged them to win big this festive season through their ‘Winter Dhamaka – Guess & Win’ competition, across major cities.

Medimix had launched the competition to encourage retailers to stock personal care products for the upcoming winter season and thereby also win exciting gifts. The ‘Guess & Win’ competition started off with a Medimix branded van supplied with a wide variety of Medimix products ranging from natural glycerine soap, sandal soap, natural glycerine body washes, anti-pimple facewash going around prominent cities such as Pune, Thane, Badlapur, Mira Road, Nasik, Navi Mumbai, etc.; and the retailers had to guess the number of products in the vehicle. This gave retailers an opportunity to unwind and channel their creative skills to predict the number of products on display.

Mr. Ashish Ohlyan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Cholayil Private Ltd, said, “We are receiving immense support for our brand from our retailers across various cities and thus wanted to thank them. Also, with the markets opening post the pandemic restriction along with increasing demand for the ayurvedic personal care products, our retailers have been showing great confidence for the upcoming period. We are glad that we could execute this fun activity to set the mood right for a great season.”

The trade activation will continue till January 2022 and retailers stand a chance to win irresistible prizes including Honda Amaze, Hyundai i20, motorcycle, fridge, microwave, TV, mobile, gold voucher, etc.