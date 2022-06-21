Lumina Datamatics® concludes the year with CSR initiatives across health, education, economic empowerment

21 June 2022, India – Lumina Datamatics® Limited, one of the largest service providers to global publishers and eCommerce companies, has had a highly productive year for its businesses and from the point of view of its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

During FY 2021-22, the organisation has successfully addressed all the three focus areas under its corporate responsibility plan – health, education, and economic empowerment of youth through vocational training. The company undertook a slew of community initiatives during the year through partnerships with various established NGOs

Economic empowerment:

Lumina Datamatics worked with Aaruthal Foundation in Chennai to train women from economically underprivileged sections of the society as nursing assistants, helping them to become more employable. The training provided 30 participants with 240 hours of classroom teaching and 180 hours of learning on the job, conducted at the Aaruthal Skill Training Centre in Pallavaram, Chennai (Tamil Nadu). We seek pride in the fact that 12 of them have found gainful employment.

Education:

The organisation also sponsored seven meritorious students in their pursuit of higher education utilizing scholarships. For this, the company partnered with K S R Educational Institutions, Tiruchengode, Nehru Group of Institutions, Coimbatore, and Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai.

Healthcare:

Continuing its focus on healthcare, given the challenges people have faced during the onslaught of the COVID-19 virus, Lumina Datamatics distributed 3,500 PPE kits and 5,000 N95 masks at Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospitals on Republic Day (26th January 2022) during the Omicron wave.

About the company’s continued focus on CSR, Ms. Anju Kanodia, Executive Director, Lumina Datamatics, said, “Our CSR commitment pre-dates the CSR mandates for all business. We have always been closely involved in developing the communities around us, with employability and environment as the stated areas of focus in our CSR Policy. We engage closely with our communities throughout the year, which gives us an opportunity to identify their biggest concerns. This gives us a roadmap to execute our CSR initiatives for the year.”