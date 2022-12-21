Lumina Datamatics Wins Best Employer Brand Award to Close Out Big 2022 Year in Awards

India, 21 December, 2022

Lumina Datamatics, one of the largest service providers to global publishers and eCommerce companies, is honored to win the “Tamil Nadu Best Employer Brand” Award at the 17th Employer Branding Awards which recognizes companies for their outstanding practices in human resources, strategies, and a progressive work culture.

Lumina Datamatics is committed to providing a workplace culture that encourages its 3000+ employees to thrive. Hence, this award is a testament to the exemplary employee practices within Lumina Datamatics which enables the company to prosper.

In addition to winning the “Tamil Nadu Best Employer Brand” Award, Lumina Datamatics has won several other awards across many of its functional areas in 2022.

Top Organizations with Best Workplace Practices Award by The Jury council of the Asia Pacific HRM Congress & Awards

Best Overall Excellence in CSR & Sustainability Award by The Jury council of the Asia Pacific HRM Congress & Awards

Best Finance Team of the Year Award at the “7th Edition Future of Finance Summit & Awards 2022” organized by UBS Forums

Data Modernization Excellence Award category, Lumina Datamatics won the Rubrik Asia Customer Award for outstanding innovation and responsible action towards data management

Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, said, “These awards are a testament to the culture we have built across Lumina Datamatics. I am proud of the work from our team over the last few years during some of the most challenging times. Our culture has kept us together and it will be one of the driving forces in our growth.”