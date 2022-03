Lumina Datamatics(R) is going to the London Book Fair with the latest in digital-first content and technology solutions

Mumbai, India – Friday, March 26th, 2022 — Lumina Datamatics® Limited, one of the largest service providers to global publishers and eCommerce companies, will be at the London Book Fair 2022 (LBF) from April 5 through to April 7 this year. They will host their visitors at stall 3B15 in the famous Olympia Exhibition Centre in West Kensington, London.

Attending LBF this year celebrates a return to normalcy for the industry even as Lumina Datamatics marks its presence for the 13th consecutive year, except the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fair hosts a few conferences, summits, and seminars that serve as headliner events for the who’s who in the publishing industry.

The event this year has chosen Sharjah, U.A.E. as its market focus and Catalan Literature as a highlight. It will also host a conference on the Rights of Content Creators, a Writers’ Summit, and a Forum for Research and Scholarly Publishing.

Mr Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics® Limited, who will be at the Fair, expressed his excitement, “For us, going to the London Book Fair has become almost like a ritual. LBF is an august gathering of the greats in the global publishing industry. There’s no telling our joy at being back, and I look forward to catching up with our peers and clients. The past two years, we sorely missed all buzz, the fanfare, and the uniquely insightful engagement it creates.” He added, “We’ll be bringing some of our best technology and tools to be exhibited at LBF, including Arty, BluPencil, ExpertSourcePro, Journal Express.”

Lumina Datamatics® Limited is inviting LBF attendees to visit its booth at 3B15; book a meeting in advance at: https://www.luminadatamatics.com/london-book-fair/