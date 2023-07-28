Luminous celebrates World Nature Conservation Day 2023, with 2500 Trees under their CSR Initiative

28th July 2023, Gurugram: Luminous Power Technologies, India’s leading power and energy brand, celebrated World Nature Conservation Day 2023 in a significant way by bringing together its employees from across the country to observe this important occasion. With an unwavering dedication to the planet’s well-being, Luminous has embraced ‘Project LIFE’ (Luminous Initiatives For Environment) under which they run many such initiatives for a sustainable environment.

Through Project L.I.F.E., Luminous has set three year targets for planting trees to help combat deforestation, mitigate climate change, and restore the ecosystems. The initiative embodies the company’s core values of corporate social responsibility and social impact, serving as a beacon of hope for environmental stewardship.

In collaboration with the Green Dream Foundation, this conscious effort aims to contribute to local, national, and global conservation efforts while addressing multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). During the past year, under Project LIFE, Luminous and the Green Dream Foundation successfully planted over 7500 trees across Gurugram, Baddi, Gagret, Hosur and Haridwar. Continuing with the same fervour, Luminous has continued its commitment by planting an additional 6500 trees this year. The commitment extends to nurturing these trees and ensuring their survival, too.