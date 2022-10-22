Luminous Power Technologies wishes ‘Sada Roshan Raho’ through its campaign this Diwali

New Delhi, October 22, 2022: Luminous Power Technologies, an innovation leader and energy solutions provider in India, has rolled out its Diwali campaign, “Sada Roshan Raho”, featuring cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The campaign is aligned with the company’s brand identity of “Roshan” – illuminating people’s lives, by spreading joy and positivity.

The film beautifully captures the spirit of India’s festival of lights, Diwali, and links its festive sparkle with social well-being. Light becomes the metaphor for happiness, auspiciousness, and progress thereby symbolizing everything that is good in life and Luminous becomes the enabler of this light and its many blessings in this festive season. The campaign tagline, ‘Sada Roshan Raho’ extends as a blessing to all, with the promise of a life full of radiance and subtly introduces Luminous as the brand that enables this illumination.

Introducing the campaign, Ruchika Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer at Luminous Power Technologies said, “Luminous has been lighting up lives and spreading joy across India for over three decades. As human beings, we always move from darkness to light and no festival brings this to the fore as much as Diwali does – where darkness is the harbinger of evil and illumination is representative of purity and godliness and is therefore celebrated. After a couple of dark years, this Diwali India comes together to celebrate its most loved festival with renewed vigor, and with its call of ‘Sada Roshan Raho’, Luminous will once again be with every Indian, wishing them and making its presence felt both in spirit and in reality.”

Additionally, Luminous brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar lights up the campaign with his presence, he added,” I am glad to be a part of this campaign with Luminous. ‘Sada Roshan Raho’ is reflective of the festive spirit and joy of people throughout India during Diwali.