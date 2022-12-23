Lupin Diagnostics Expands its Footprint in Central India; Launches Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore

Indore, India, December 21, 2022: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced today the launch of its Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as part of its expansion in Central India. Lupin Diagnostics currently operates 325+ LupiMitra (Lupin’s franchise collection centers) and 23 laboratories in India.

The expansion in Indore is well-aligned with Lupin Diagnostics’ commitment to improving access to high-quality, reliable, and advanced testing centers and home collection facilities at an affordable price.

In addition to routine and specialized tests, Lupin Diagnostics also offers molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, immunology, routine biochemistry, and many more. These labs are equipped with qualified clinical experts and automated, streamlined processes so patients can make informed decisions about their health.

Commenting on the launch, Ravindra Kumar, CEO – Lupin Diagnostics said,“The launch of our best-in-class regional reference lab in Indore marks our expansion into Central India. With this lab and collection centers in the region, we take the responsibility to provide superior pathology tests, curated health check packages and molecular diagnostics advanced testing facilities.”

“Accurate diagnosis is the key to identifying the right treatment. Our mission is to enable doctors to make informed decisions by providing advanced and high-quality diagnostics at an affordable price. Through our personalized and interactive smart reports, doctors and patients can analyse historical patterns in health parameters and guide treatment decisions based on evidence,” he added.

Lupin Diagnostics provides a comprehensive range of diagnostic services to doctors, patients, and consumers. Some of its key consumer-centric features are live home collection booking and tracking, GPS-enabled temperature-controlled sample movement, free home collection, NABL accreditation of each laboratory, smart reports, and trend report analysis.

The company started its journey by establishing a state-of-the-art 45,000 sq. ft. National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai with world-class equipment, experienced doctors assisted by trained technologists and stringent quality control protocols.