Lupin Signs MoU with the Government of Rajasthan to strengthen Healthcare system

Jaipur, November 2022: Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (LHWRF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Lupin Limited (‘Lupin’ BSE: 500257 |NSE: LUPIN | Reuters: LUPIN.BO |Bloomberg: LPCIN) announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan to address the prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. K L Meena, Director Public Health, Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Government of Rajasthan and Tushara Shankar, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility, Lupin.

As per the MoU, LHWRF will work with the State’s Department of Health and Family Welfare for strengthening the healthcare system and addressing the prevalence of CVD and COPD for better outcomes. The collaboration will work towards serving the local communities in Alwar through preventive, curative and support-based solutions focused on curing the diseases in the short term and reducing their prevalence in the long term. The program is planned to be rolled out in a phase-wise manner.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) contribute to nearly 5.87 million (60%) of all deaths in India. CVD and COPD are two leading causes but the prevalence rate of CVD and deaths due to COPD in Rajasthan both outpace national figures.

Rajasthan is also among the most affected states in terms of respiratory disease. These statistics prompted LHWRF to conduct a comprehensive situation analysis of select healthcare facilities approved by the Department of Medical Health Services (DMHS) in the region. The findings of the assessment were then presented to the DMHS for review on September 21, 2022. The department’s inputs and suggestions were incorporated in the final project proposal.

The findings of the analysis have helped co-create a program that would systematically address CVD and COPD in the region. Using an evidence-based approach to design support interventions, six key areas have been identified which include educating communities, capacity building, early screening, diagnosis & treatment, establishment of NCD corners at health centers, and a patient health tracking system.

“As a leading healthcare provider in India, Lupin has spearheaded the cause of enhancing access to high quality and affordable medicines and healthcare, including to marginalized and vulnerable populations. As we work with the state government to strengthen existing healthcare systems and programs, our goal is to improve availability, accessibility and utilization of healthcare services.” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

The MoU is an initiative of LHWRF’s “Lives” program, which aims to improve healthcare access and quality of life for communities.