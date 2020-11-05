Luxurious E-Residences now ready to be occupied

E-Residences, a residential marvel initiated by Express Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (EIPL), is now ready to be handed over from 4th November. E Residences is an uber-luxury gated community, right in the heart of Chennai. Designed by globally renowned Pritzker award winner DP Architects from Singapore, these exclusive 153 Sky Mansions are designed to set a new benchmark of rare elegance, sophistication and luxury, thus creating the most desirable community for the leaders of Modern India.

E-Residences is located at the heart of Chennai, at No: 2 Club House Road, just off Anna Salai (Mount Road). These glamourous Residences are part of a larger Integrated Lifestyle Complex-where an innovative “Open Living” design philosophy takes shape through an ensemble which includes a spectacular Luxe Retail and Entertainment Hub ‘Express Avenue Mall’, an international state-of-the-art office space ‘EA Chambers’ and a Leisure cum Business Hotel ‘E Hotel’- all against an idyllic setting of verdant vibrancy.

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, Ms Kavita Singhania, Managing Director, Express Infrastructure Private Limited, said, “It has been a dream for me to be able to offer a one of its kind luxury experience for Chennaites. Nestling on a prestigious site area of 5 acres, right in the heart of the city and adjacent to the renowned Express Avenue Mall, this celebrated project epitomizes central city living at its coveted best. It is strategically positioned to enjoy the incredible opportunities that Chennai has to offer.”

Luxurious in every aspect, this enthralling property has been carefully appointed with rich textures, lavish detailing, branded fixtures and spectacular amenities. Stylishly designed to match international standards in flair and finesse, these ultra-luxurious showpiece condominiums are perfect for the urban royalty who crave opulent living spaces, sensational styling and the highest level of attention and personal service including housekeeping on request, room service, 24 hrs panic clinic and 100% power back-up. The 153 condominiums each ranging between 3000-6500 square feet offer 360-degree ventilation. The Balconies are wide and the property is 70% picturesquely landscaped open space.

Elegance lives here in five distinctive residential towers that rise majestically amidst a scenic stretch of ornate landscaping that is embellished with a glitzy swimming pool, striking gazebos, vibrant flowerbeds and tree-lined pathways. Recreational activities for health is also important. E residences offer Grandiose Club House & modern state-of-the-art gym. The property also offers a great children’s playground along with a kiddie pool for the tiny tots.