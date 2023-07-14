LYEF Wellness Empowers Holistic Well-being and Rapidly Expands Market Presence in the Ayurveda Industry

New Delhi, 14th July 2023: LYEF Wellness, a trailblazer in the Ayurveda and holistic wellness industry, has achieved remarkable success within a short span since its launch in August 2022. With its commitment to providing authentic Ayurvedic solutions and fostering holistic well-being in partnership with Keraleeya Ayurveda Samajam, LYEF Wellness has experienced exponential sales growth, expanded market presence, and established key partnerships. The brand has witnessed 50% month-on-month growth.

LYEF Wellness was valued at USD 1 million before sales operations, a testament to the company’s strong potential and innovative approach. To fuel its growth, LYEF Wellness successfully raised USD 100,000 in seed funding, enabling the company to expand. This remarkable achievement underscores the strong demand for Ayurvedic products and LYEF Wellness’ ability to meet health-conscious consumers’ evolving needs.

According to Suresh Raja, Managing Director, LYEF Wellness and Former Managing Director, FedEx India, “Our commitment to offering integrated natural and sustainable solutions resonates with a growing number of individuals seeking healthier lifestyles. In the last quarter, we have expanded our product and service line to include a broader range of Ayurvedic supplements, and wellness services. These offerings are carefully curated and formulated by our partner, Keraleeya Ayurveda Samajam, which has a 120yr old legacy in the Ayurveda product space and a team of 20 Ayurveda doctors. Our goal is to become a global leader in the wellness industry, inspiring individuals to prioritize their health and well-being through Ayurvedic principles.” Taking into account his experience in the supply chain, Suresh Raja further added, “The relevance of supply chain in Ayurveda is significant since this segment suffers from non-availability of products at the right place and right time. And we are constantly working to bridge this gap most efficiently.”

Recognizing the immense potential of the global wellness market, LYEF Wellness has opened up its US operations, positioning itself to tap into the USD 450 billion industry. With the Ayurveda market in the US alone valued at USD 14.9 billion, LYEF Wellness is poised to make a significant impact and capture a share of this rapidly growing sector. Their products are US FDA-approved to ensure quality and sustainability.

At the heart of LYEF Wellness’ success is its holistic wellness platform, offering three verticals: Products, Services, and Knowledge. The platform aims to provide a comprehensive approach to well-being by offering a range of Ayurvedic products, personalized services such as doctor consultations, and access to valuable knowledge through online courses.

Apart from selling products on its website, LYFE Wellness’ products are available on all major e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Healthkart, TATA 1MG, PharmEasy, etc. The company also awaits forthcoming listing on Amazon USA, providing access to a vast customer base seeking authentic Ayurvedic products.